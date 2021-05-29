Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

Global singers and songwriters BTS recently made an appearance at the official Good Morning America summer concert and ARMYs are erupting into a frenzy over the anticipation.

For those unaware, the summer concert was one of the biggest music groups in the world and its lineup included a number of other stars as well, including G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha and Chance The Rapper, etc.

The entire event was also lived streamed as part of a virtual event straight from Central Park and it appears BTS are planning another performance of their hit new song Butter for the festivities.

A show even shared a teaser of the upcoming performance and had ARMYs in awe with the singers' style.

Check it out below:


More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Chris Pratt fawns over ‘beloved’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt fawns over ‘beloved’ wife Katherine Schwarzenegger
Kourtney Kardashian offers Addison Rae paparazzi management advice

Kourtney Kardashian offers Addison Rae paparazzi management advice
Heather Morris speaks out about Lea Michele’s toxic behavior on ‘Glee’ set

Heather Morris speaks out about Lea Michele’s toxic behavior on ‘Glee’ set
Jennifer Aniston almost lost her iconic Rachel Green role on ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston almost lost her iconic Rachel Green role on ‘Friends’
Bella Hadid is ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends not supporting Palestine

Bella Hadid is ‘taking note’ of all her celebrity friends not supporting Palestine

Esra Bilgic confirms shooting of her next drama ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic confirms shooting of her next drama ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
‘Angelina Jolie never wanted to deny her kids a relationship with Brad Pitt’: source

‘Angelina Jolie never wanted to deny her kids a relationship with Brad Pitt’: source
How Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s relationship

How Alex Rodriguez feels about Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s relationship

Why ‘Friends’ creators were ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer

Why ‘Friends’ creators were ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer

Princess Diana’s friend says Meghan Markle is a ‘pioneer’ just like the late royal

Princess Diana’s friend says Meghan Markle is a ‘pioneer’ just like the late royal

Demi Lovato says patriarchy was ‘holding them back’ from coming out

Demi Lovato says patriarchy was ‘holding them back’ from coming out

Latest

view all