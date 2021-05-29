BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

Global singers and songwriters BTS recently made an appearance at the official Good Morning America summer concert and ARMYs are erupting into a frenzy over the anticipation.

For those unaware, the summer concert was one of the biggest music groups in the world and its lineup included a number of other stars as well, including G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha and Chance The Rapper, etc.

The entire event was also lived streamed as part of a virtual event straight from Central Park and it appears BTS are planning another performance of their hit new song Butter for the festivities.

A show even shared a teaser of the upcoming performance and had ARMYs in awe with the singers' style.

