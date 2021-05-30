Coronavirus: Punjab authorities to reopen schools from June 7

Punjab authorities have taken a decision to reopen schools in Punjab from June 7.



The annual matriculation and entrance examinations will be held from June 23 to July 29.

All colleges in 34 districts will be opened from May 31.

According to sources, the annual matriculation and entrance examinations will be held from June 23 to July 29, while all colleges in 34 districts will be reopened from May 31.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to open amusement parks and water sports under SOPs. Food courts in shopping malls will also be allowed to open under Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Speaking about the present pandemic situation in the country, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar Asad in a statement said that the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has been working tirelessly to curb the virus spread.

Pakistan has reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the sixth consecutive day after 2,697 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours on Sunday.



Fifty-six more people died from the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,736.

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 339,073 and 9,982 people have lost their lives to the virus.

