Pakistan reports COVID positivity ratio below 5% for sixth consecutive day

A resident (right) wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 offers Friday prayers with other Muslims at a mosque in Rawalpindi on March 13, 2020. Photo: AFP

Pakistan reports coronavirus positivity ratio of 4.81%.



2,697 new cases emerge during the last 24 hours.



Another 56 fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death tally to 20,736 across the country.



After 2,697 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours, Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 4.81%, showed the official data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.



Pakistan has now reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the sixth consecutive day.

Fifty-six more people died from the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 20,736.

Meanwhile, the number of total active cases stands at 58,878 in Pakistan as of today.

As per the statistics, about 813 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 839,322.

Provincial situation

In a provincial breakdown, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh reached 316,752 while 5,014 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

On the other hand, the total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 339,073 and 9,982 people have lost their lives to the virus.

The total number of patients in Balochistan is 19,290 while the death toll is 276.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the number of coronavirus patients is reported to be at 132,170 with 4,060 deaths while in Azad Kashmir, 19,170 people have been infected with the virus and 540 people have died from the virus so far.

In addition, the number of coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan so far has been 5,572 and 107 people have died from coronavirus.

According to the NCOC data, the total number of coronavirus patients in the federal capital city Islamabad is 81,116 and so far 757 deaths have been reported.