Punjab's water discharge data correct; Sindh's propaganda was wrong: Buzdar

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Photo: File.

Usman Buzdar says propaganda about water distribution from Punjab, which had been going for a few days, proven wrong after surprise inspection.

Says ready to once again invite Sindh parliamentarians to Punjab and inspect the barrages.

Says Sindh should also invite Punjab parliamentarians, water experts to inspect barrages there.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that inspection teams from different provinces, including Sindh, visited the barrages in Punjab and approved Punjab's water discharge data.

Taking to Twitter, the CM wrote that the inspection, followed by the verification of the water discharge data, has proved that the propaganda about water distribution, which had been going on for a few days, was wrong.

The chief minister said that he is ready to once again invite parliamentarians from Sindh to come to Punjab and inspect the barrages there.

Buzdar said that that he also wished the Sindh government to invite Punjab's parliamentarians and independent observers to visit the barrages in Sindh so that they too can review the water distribution system there.

"The solution [to the problem of water shortage and distribution] is not political point-scoring but a transparent and impartial system of reporting and inspection," the chief minister wrote.

Digital Media Focal Person to Chief Minister Punjab Azhar Mashwani also took to Twitter and confirmed that Punjab's water discharge data was correct.



"Alhamdulilah. Punjab's water discharge data found correct in the surprise visit of Sindh's teams and IRSA's team," he tweeted.



Shame on @MuradAliShahPPP and @BBhuttoZardari for their false propaganda. PPP's waderas are stealing water of poor Sindhis."

It should be recalled that a few days ago, the Sindh cabinet had spoken out against the water shortage in the province during the ongoing Kharif season and had blamed the Centre for its "animosity" towards Sindh.