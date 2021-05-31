One dead, two others injured after robbing Chinese national in Lahore

Police say shortly after the robbery, the robbers' motorcycle had collided with a tractor on Multan Road.

LAHORE: A robber who stole money from a Chinese national in Punjab's capital died on Monday, while two others were injured during a bike accident, police said.



Police said shortly after the robbery, the robbers' motorcycle had collided with a tractor on Multan Road due to overspeeding — leading to the death of one individual. The remaining two sustained injuries and were arrested by the police.

The Chinese national claimed the bag that the men stole contained Rs700,000.

Geo News received the footage of the event, which showed that the driver, Shahbaz, stopped the car after robbers resorted to aerial firing. Following their firing, the robbers snatched the bag from the Chinese citizen and a cheque at gunpoint and fled.

The dead robber was later identified as Wasim, while police recovered the stolen bag as well.