Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

One dead, two others injured after robbing Chinese national in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

  • Police say shortly after the robbery, the robbers' motorcycle had collided with a tractor on Multan Road.
  • The Chinese national claims the bag that the men stole contained Rs700,000.
  • The dead robber was later identified as Wasim, while police recovered the stolen bag as well.

LAHORE: A robber who stole money from a Chinese national in Punjab's capital died on Monday, while two others were injured during a bike accident, police said.

Police said shortly after the robbery, the robbers' motorcycle had collided with a tractor on Multan Road due to overspeeding — leading to the death of one individual. The remaining two sustained injuries and were arrested by the police. 

The Chinese national claimed the bag that the men stole contained Rs700,000.

Geo News received the footage of the event, which showed that the driver, Shahbaz, stopped the car after robbers resorted to aerial firing. Following their firing, the robbers snatched the bag from the Chinese citizen and a cheque at gunpoint and fled.

The dead robber was later identified as Wasim, while police recovered the stolen bag as well. 

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Police launch 'grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas

Punjab Police launch 'grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas
PM Imran Khan ready to facilitate all provinces on water issue: Farrukh Habib

PM Imran Khan ready to facilitate all provinces on water issue: Farrukh Habib
Federal govt to launch major campaign for coronavirus vaccination, says Asad Umar

Federal govt to launch major campaign for coronavirus vaccination, says Asad Umar
Islamabad authorities allow reopening of swimming pools, amusement parks

Islamabad authorities allow reopening of swimming pools, amusement parks
Vaccination of people over 18 to start from June 3: NCOC

Vaccination of people over 18 to start from June 3: NCOC
Kashmir issue to face setback if AJK elections delayed, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Kashmir issue to face setback if AJK elections delayed, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf
Explainer: Is the govt’s proposed media ordinance really 'media martial law'?

Explainer: Is the govt’s proposed media ordinance really 'media martial law'?
COVID-19: Pakistan detects four more cases of Indian variant

COVID-19: Pakistan detects four more cases of Indian variant
Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials

Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials
PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams

PM Imran Khan launches country's first green Eurobond to finance Diamer, Mohmand dams
By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation

By building 40,000 new toilets, Punjab is one step closer to ending open defecation
BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams

Latest

view all