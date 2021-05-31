Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab Police launch 'grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

RPO Faisal Rana with rangers personnel during an operation. Photo: Twitter

  • Punjab police launch grand operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas.
  • Police say the operation was launched for the recovery of two abducted policemen.
  • Punjab Rangers have also been summoned for the operation.

Punjab Police on Monday launched a “grand” operation against dacoits in the riverine areas of Rajanpur District for the recovery of two abducted policemen.

RPO Faisal Rana said that the bulletproof cars, a unit of the special police and additional personnel have arrived at the hiding place of the dacoits. He also added that Punjab Rangers have also been summoned for the operation.

Read more: Operation against dacoit gangs continues in South Punjab, Sindh

Meanwhile, a joint operation was also carried out in Dera Ghazi Khan against the Taman Khosa's Ladi gang. The Punjab Police with the help of the Border Military Police and Rangers apprehended 24 suspects in the operation.

The police during the operation burnt out the hideouts of the bandits of the area. 

