Sindh govt to set up coronavirus vaccine centres in public, private institutions

Sindh government has set up a vaccine centre at a shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road and in Clifton.

Vaccinations are being carried out at the Sindh Secretariat, Karachi Press Club, Arts Council, the Bank of Punjab, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), and other places.

Sindh govt aims to vaccinate 200,000 people per day, says health secretary.

The Sindh government has decided to set up coronavirus vaccine centres in public and private institutions.

In line with the decision, a coronavirus vaccine centre was set up by the Sindh Health Department in a shopping mall in the Clifton area of ​​Karachi. Sindh Health Secretary Kazim Jatoi inaugurated the centre.

Talking to Geo News, the health secretary said that the shopping mall administration has been provided with a single dose of the PakVac vaccine.

Jatoi said that in the first phase, the management will vaccinate its employees, and in the second phase, the families of the employees will be inoculated. Meanwhile, and in the third phase, customers coming to the shopping mall will be vaccinated.



"Getting the coronavirus vaccine jab is essential for everyone to conduct business activities safely, therefore, all industrialists should vaccinate their staff," Jatoi said.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah attended the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) and said that the province is following the vaccination policy of the federation.



"At present, 70,000 vaccines are being administered daily in Sindh but we want to meet the target of 200,000 vaccines per day," Jatoi said.

"We plan to administer 100,000 vaccines daily during the mobile vaccination campaign."