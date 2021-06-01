Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Authorities closing in on one culprit involved in attack on Asad Ali Toor: Sheikh Rasheed

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on June 1, 2021. — PID

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Tuesday said that the authorities are closing in on a suspect involved in the attack on journalist Asad Ali Toor.

During a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said he is confident the authorities will "uncover the truth soon".

Revealing that National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the police are working together on the case, he said that fingerprint tracing is currently underway and that the suspects can be seen for an extended time on closed-circuit television footage, which has helped in the investigation.

"If we are unable to trace the three suspects involved, we will put out ads for them," he said.

Rasheed said that a person at the reception of the building where Toor resides told authorities that "the people involved had visited earlier as well", which is why they were not stopped.

'PDM has fizzled out'

Speaking of the Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement, he said that it is nothing but an alliance of two parties now. "Only Fazlur Rehman and the PML-N are left."

"PDM has fizzled out," he said.

Kuwaiti, Saudi visas

The interior minister also spoke of his successful visit to Kuwait, which culminated in the gulf country agreeing to "immediately" resume visas for Pakistanis.

"Some 425 doctors will leave for Kuwait this very week," he said.

Read more: Kuwait to 'immediately' resume visas for Pakistanis after 10-year hiatus

The minister said that Kuwait will also issue visas for the construction sector.

Rasheed said that Pakistanis will also be able to get visas to Saudi Arabia. He said the kingdom is opening visas to 300,000 people, of which 30% will be Pakistanis.


