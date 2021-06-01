'Survivor, activist, legend': Malala to feature on July cover of British Vogue magazine

Malala was photographed by Nick Knight for the July 2021 cover of British Vogue, wearing Stella McCartney.

Education activist Malala Yousufzai will star on British Vogue's July 2021 cover, the magazine announced on Tuesday.

The magazine shared a photo of the cover of the July issue in which Malala can be seen in a striking red Stella McCartney dress, with the words "The extraordinary life of Malala. Survivor, activist, legend" at the bottom.



She has been photographed by British fashion photographer Nick Knight.



On the inside, the issue features an in-depth interview with Sirin Kale.

British Vogue Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful shared a long note on Instagram as a nod to Malala.

"When it comes to people I admire, Malala Yousafzai is right at the top," he began by saying.

"At 23, the world’s most famous university graduate has already lived so many lives. Activist, author, tireless campaigner for girls’ education, daughter, sister, student and survivor," he said.

Recalling the past decade, which brought with it much tumult for Malala, he said she was "a young teenager with a passion for learning".

He noted how she had always given a "voice to girls denied the right to learn".



"A near-fatal attempt on her life in 2012 — or what she calls 'the incident' — brought her to Britain for specialist surgery. But she didn’t stop there," he wrote.



Enninful said that Malala, in the interview, spoke about "everything from her post-uni wobbles to her move into TV production and her eloquent thoughts on wearing the headscarf – and even her trepidation about love and relationships".



"A new side to Malala is revealed," he said, inviting readers to read the interview in full.

