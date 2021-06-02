Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire

Kendall Jenner showed off her killer curves in a tinny white top and black leggings while heading to a lunch after a Memorial Day workout on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel amazed onlookers with her chic appearance in the city, rocking a stylish gym attire.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star soared the temperature with her hot walk in a white sports bra and black leggings. She wore sneakers and sunglasses to give a perfect look to her personality.

She spent part of her Memorial Day working out—and paparazzi captured her en route to lunch post-sweat.

The runway star turned heads as she put her catwalk abs on display in crop top to boost her boyfriend Devin Booker's performance in a basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.



Kendall keeps her fans on their toes with her stunning photos and videos she shares on social media.