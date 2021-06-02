Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Barrister Ali Zafar elected Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Senator Ali Zafar speaks to the media. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Senator Ali Zafar has been elected as the new Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday. 

Zafar was elected to the post of the committee's chairperson unanimously. 

The law and justice committee is arguably the most important one in the upper house and is responsible for all laws enacted in the Parliament. 

The elections of the chairmen and chairpersons of various standing committees of the Senate were held a day earlier at the Parliament House. 

The process was delayed due to differences of opinion between the treasury and the opposition benches has delayed the process.

The Senate elections were held in early March this year but election of the House standing committees are facing delays, mainly due to differences with regard to who should be the chairperson or chairman and from which party.

 Differences between the government and the Opposition are quite natural but the same among Opposition parties is not a common phenomenon. 

The two leading Opposition parties i.e. the PPP and the PML-N, fielded their own candidates for the slot of the leader of the Opposition.

Ultimately, PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani was notified as Opposition leader.

