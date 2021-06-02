Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
Faisalabad man drowns 3-year-old daughter in lake for 'disturbing his sleep'

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

  • Man says he threw his daughter in the lake as she used to disturb his sleep.
  • Body of the child has been recovered from the lake while the accused has been arrested, say police.
  • To hide his crime, the accused spread a rumour that his daughter has been kidnapped.

FAISALABAD: A man in Faisalabad drowned his three-year-old daughter in a lake as the child used to disturb his sleep, police said Wednesday.

According to police, the body of the child has been recovered from the lake while the accused has been arrested.

During the interrogation, the man — identified as Asif Javed— confessed to throwing his daughter, Kashaf, in the lake, saying that he used to spend sleepless nights because of the child's 'mischievous' activities. 

To hide his crime, the accused spread a rumour that his daughter has been kidnapped, police said, adding that the accused also sent his brother, Zulfiqar, to lodge a first information report (FIR) at the Sandal Bar Police Station regarding the 'missing' child. 

Thereafter, a search for the child was launched by the police and her body was recovered from a lake in Gojra. Further investigation and interrogation compelled Asif to confess his crime, police said.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Mohammad Afzal, the accused had two daughters, the youngest of whom is one-and-a-half years old. 

