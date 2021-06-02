Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Kelly Osbourne weighs in on addiction struggles

Kelly Osbourne recently sat down for a chat and shed light on her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

The star got candid during her interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk.

There she began by detailing her relationship with recreational drugs as well as alcohol and weighed in on where it all began.

“I kept getting sick and I had a really bad case of tonsillitis, they ended up having to give me some crazy surgery, and then after that, they gave me Vicodin. And that was all I needed.”

“I went from having every voice in my head being like, 'You're fat, you're ugly, you're not good enough, no one likes you, you don't deserve this, people only like you because of who your parents are.' And then all of a sudden, every single voice was silenced and it felt like life gave me a hug.”

From that point on the addiction only got worse, “I was like, 'Why am I so confident in all of this?' And then very quickly I went from Vicodin to Percocet, from Percocet to heroin eventually, because it was cheaper.”

She concluded by saying, “I [admit] relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened. And I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon.”

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert
Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation
Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz

Friends star Matthew Perry breaks off engagement with Molly Hurwitz
BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’

BTS welcomes 2021 Festa with iconic ‘Family Portraits’
Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

Royal family confirms plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly reignite romance rumours after split
Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self

Mike Tyson touches on life advice to his 20-year-old self
Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Demi Lovato says their Christian upbringing influenced their gender expression

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriends knew they didn’t want to marry into the royal family
Katy Perry delivers iconic performance at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’

Katy Perry delivers iconic performance at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’
BTS drop electrifying ‘Butter’ performance on ‘The Late Show’

BTS drop electrifying ‘Butter’ performance on ‘The Late Show’
Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore

Demi Lovato drops ‘4D’ debut with Drew Barrymore

Latest

view all