Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
AFP

Nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid after Gaza violence: WHO

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

A Palestinian youth pets a cat in a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, on June 1, 2021. — AFP/File

  • WHO scaling up response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 Palestinians.
  • The situation is volatile and WHO remains concerned, says body.
  • Israeli strikes on the Gaza strip killed 254 Palestinians.

CAIRO: The World Health Organisation (WHO) Wednesday warned of "staggering health needs" in the Palestinian after Israel bombarded the Gaza strip last month.

"WHO is scaling up its response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 people in need across .... Palestine," WHO's Eastern Mediterranean regional office said in a statement.

"The situation is volatile. WHO remains concerned... and calls for unhindered access for humanitarian and development-related essential supplies and staff into Gaza and referral of patients out of Gaza whenever needed," warned the WHO's Rik Peeperkorn.

Related items

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians spiralled into an 11-day exchange of rocket fire from Gaza and devastating Israeli airstrikes last month.

Israeli strikes on the enclave killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, as well as some fighters, authorities there say.

Fire from Palestinian militants claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child, a teenager, and an Israeli soldier.

"Over 77,000 people were internally displaced and around 30 health facilities have been damaged" in the hostilities, the WHO statement said.

Israel has enforced a land and sea blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control in 2007 of the impoverished and densely populated territory that is home to about two million Palestinians.

Egypt's heavily secured Rafah crossing is Gaza's only passage to the outside world not controlled by Israel.

"Palestinians' lives are deteriorating; many of the people affected by the conflict are in urgent need of aid and face other health threats like COVID-19," Peeperkorn said.

The global health body said that as of May 31, "337,191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,765 deaths have been reported in OPT, with positive cases increasing in Gaza in recent weeks".

It said that last month it launched an appeal for $7 million to help shore up its health operations in the Palestinian Territories, but had only received $2.3 million.

More From World:

GAVI secures $2.4 bn for coronavirus jabs for COVAX

GAVI secures $2.4 bn for coronavirus jabs for COVAX
Sinopharm says it has capacity to provide over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Sinopharm says it has capacity to provide over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021
Coronavirus pushes more than 100 million workers into poverty: UN

Coronavirus pushes more than 100 million workers into poverty: UN
Several wild elephants walk to Chinese city after 500km journey

Several wild elephants walk to Chinese city after 500km journey
UK in talks with AstraZeneca to get extra shots for combating ‘beta’ COVID-19 variant

UK in talks with AstraZeneca to get extra shots for combating ‘beta’ COVID-19 variant
UK govt ‘addressing’ Pakistan High Commission concerns after attack by Afghan protestors

UK govt ‘addressing’ Pakistan High Commission concerns after attack by Afghan protestors
IMF, World Bank prioritise vaccine access to end coronavirus pandemic

IMF, World Bank prioritise vaccine access to end coronavirus pandemic
12 Afghans killed in bombings on two transport buses in Kabul

12 Afghans killed in bombings on two transport buses in Kabul
India posts 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

India posts 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths
'This was a massacre': Joe Biden honours Tulsa massacre victims

'This was a massacre': Joe Biden honours Tulsa massacre victims
US risks ´losing a friend´, Erdogan warns before meeting Biden

US risks ´losing a friend´, Erdogan warns before meeting Biden
COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens

COVID-19: EU urges countries to consider global shortages before vaccinating teens

Latest

view all