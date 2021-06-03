Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: US donates 1,200 pulse oximeters, 340,000 PPEs to Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

File photo

  • The USAID is airlifting critical health supplies to Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to help the countries fight COVID-19.
  • We are working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
  • The US donation to Pakistan includes 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday announced emergency aid for Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to help the countries fight against coronavirus.

According to a statement issued by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US government has airlifted emergency medical supplies to help save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and continue to meet the urgent health needs across South Asia.

Related items

“In Pakistan, this flight will bring 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals,” the USAID said.

It added that both countries have worked together closely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and this donation is being made at the request of the Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US continues to support South Asia in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and we are working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Prior to this, the US allocated $40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients.

This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness. 

More From Health:

Biden to announce details of global distribution of 80 mn Covid shots

Biden to announce details of global distribution of 80 mn Covid shots
GAVI secures $2.4 bn for coronavirus jabs for COVAX

GAVI secures $2.4 bn for coronavirus jabs for COVAX
Sinopharm says it has capacity to provide over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021

Sinopharm says it has capacity to provide over 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2021
IMF, World Bank prioritise vaccine access to end coronavirus pandemic

IMF, World Bank prioritise vaccine access to end coronavirus pandemic
Heads of global organizations issue joint call for vaccine equality

Heads of global organizations issue joint call for vaccine equality
Emerging countries press for Covid-19 vaccine supply in poor nations

Emerging countries press for Covid-19 vaccine supply in poor nations
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu

China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names

WHO switches to Greek alphabet for virus variant names
France opens Covid jabs for all adults in race against variants

France opens Covid jabs for all adults in race against variants
Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm

Southeast Asia's coronavirus surge prompts shutdowns and alarm
Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials

Pakistan to buy 1m doses of Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: officials
'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

'Considerable decrease' in COVID-19 cases in Punjab, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

Latest

view all