COVID-19: US donates 1,200 pulse oximeters, 340,000 PPEs to Pakistan

File photo

The USAID is airlifting critical health supplies to Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to help the countries fight COVID-19.

We are working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic, says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The US donation to Pakistan includes 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

WASHINGTON: The US on Wednesday announced emergency aid for Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka to help the countries fight against coronavirus.



According to a statement issued by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the US government has airlifted emergency medical supplies to help save lives, stop the spread of COVID-19, and continue to meet the urgent health needs across South Asia.

“In Pakistan, this flight will bring 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 340,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for healthcare professionals,” the USAID said.



It added that both countries have worked together closely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and this donation is being made at the request of the Pakistani government.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US continues to support South Asia in responding to the COVID-19 crisis, and we are working non-stop to help manage the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Prior to this, the US allocated $40 million to Pakistan for COVID-19 response assistance, including a donation of 200 ventilators to care for COVID-19 patients.



This support has benefited more than 2.5 million Pakistanis across the country, providing life-saving treatments, strengthening case-finding and surveillance, and mobilizing innovative financing to bolster emergency preparedness.