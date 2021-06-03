Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

No salary for Sindh govt employees refusing COVID-19 vaccination

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

File photo of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
  • CM Murad directs Ministry of Finance to stop salaries of unvaccinated employees from July.
  • According to the Sindh Health Department, 1,550,553 people have been vaccinated in the province so far.
  • Provincial Task Force reviews latest pandemic situation. 

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has directed authorities to stop the salaries of government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus, Geo News reported on Thursday.

During the coronavirus Task Force meeting held under the chair of the chief minister, the coronavirus situation in the province was discussed and the overall statistics of vaccination in the province were also reviewed.

CM Murad said salaries of unvaccinated Sindh government employees should not be released if they did not get the coronavirus vaccination and issued directives to the finance ministry in this regard. 

Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 21,000 mark

According to the Sindh Health Department, 1,550,553 people have been vaccinated in the province so far, while 1,121,000 people have received the first dose and 429,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The meeting was briefed that 78,799 people were vaccinated in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

According to the NCOC, more than 79.53 million people have been vaccinated across the country so far. The national coronavirus monitoring body has set a target of vaccinating 70 million people in the country this year.

More From Pakistan:

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today
Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker

Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker
Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues

Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 21,000 mark

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 21,000 mark
Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18

Pakistan starts coronavirus vaccination for citizens over 18
Lahore police arrest burqa-clad man from court

Lahore police arrest burqa-clad man from court
Sindh not to follow Shafqat Mehmood's exam schedule: Saeed Ghani

Sindh not to follow Shafqat Mehmood's exam schedule: Saeed Ghani
Electronic voting will allow over 7 million overseas Pakistanis to vote: Shibli Faraz

Electronic voting will allow over 7 million overseas Pakistanis to vote: Shibli Faraz
Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED attack in South Waziristan

Soldier embraces martyrdom in IED attack in South Waziristan
President Alvi urges ulema to ask people to get vaccinated

President Alvi urges ulema to ask people to get vaccinated

UAE airlines to maintain fewer flights to Pakistan till June 15

UAE airlines to maintain fewer flights to Pakistan till June 15
SHC seeks details of vaccinated stray dogs in Sindh amid increasing dog-bite cases

SHC seeks details of vaccinated stray dogs in Sindh amid increasing dog-bite cases

Latest

view all