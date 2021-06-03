Can't connect right now! retry
Reuters

India records over 134,000 new coronavirus cases over past 24 hours

Reuters

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Family members mourn after their relative is declared dead outside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS
  • India reports 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours.
  • The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 28.4 million.
  • The country reports 337,989 fatalities so far.

NEW DELHI: India announced on Thursday 134,154 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, while deaths from the coronavirus rose by 2,887.

The country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 28.4 million, while total fatalities are at 337,989, according to data from the health ministry.

Virus takes a toll on India's tourism Industry

Due to the unprecedented deadly second wave of coronavirus, India's tourism industry reported heavy losses, struggling to survive as a surge in new cases prompted authorities to impose movement restrictions and lockdown.

"These three months (summer) is our peak season for tourism, making about 75% of our yearly revenue, I can say it's all gone completely, there is no chance for its recovery," said President, Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association, Mahendra Kumar Seth on Wednesday (June 02).

Read more: India posts 132,788 new COVID-19 infections, 3,207 deaths

Since mid-April this year, India saw an unprecedented surge in the cases of coronavirus prompting authorities to impose local lockdowns and several travel restrictions, pushing an already troubled tourism industry into further crisis.

