Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Strong winds overturn training aircraft at Islamabad Airport

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Owing to the strong winds blowing at the Islamabad Airport, a training aircraft, belonging to the Flying Club, overturned on the runway on Thursday morning, Geo News reported.

The incident has damaged the wings of the aircraft.

Per the report, the roof of the airport started leaking after a heavy downpour, while strong winds shattered a glass door and two windows.

The roof of the immigration hall also collapsed due to heavy rains, but no casualties were reported.

It may be recalled that the ceiling of the International and Domestic Departure lounges of the Islamabad Airport had collapsed last year after which rainwater had seeped in and accumulated in the lounges.  

More From Pakistan:

'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar

'PM Imran Khan has no knowledge of the basics of economics,' PML-N says in pre-budget seminar
3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb

3 children killed while playing with hand grenade in Quetta's Kharotabad suburb
Peace and economic development of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan linked: Qureshi

Peace and economic development of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan linked: Qureshi
'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert

'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert
Sindh will ease coronavirus restrictions if people get vaccinated: Pechuho

Sindh will ease coronavirus restrictions if people get vaccinated: Pechuho
Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?

Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?
Balochistan government accuses Sindh of stealing water again

Balochistan government accuses Sindh of stealing water again
No, you don’t need a COVID-19 antibody test after vaccination

No, you don’t need a COVID-19 antibody test after vaccination
No salary for Sindh govt employees refusing COVID-19 vaccination

No salary for Sindh govt employees refusing COVID-19 vaccination
Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today

Foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, Afghanistan all set for dialogue on Afghan peace process today
Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker

Centre will lose majority if Jahangir Tareen group pulls back support, says PTI lawmaker
Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues

Govt gives 10-day ultimatum to KE to resolve Karachi's power issues

Latest

view all