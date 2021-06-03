Strong winds overturn training aircraft at Islamabad Airport

Owing to the strong winds blowing at the Islamabad Airport, a training aircraft, belonging to the Flying Club, overturned on the runway on Thursday morning, Geo News reported.



The incident has damaged the wings of the aircraft.

Per the report, the roof of the airport started leaking after a heavy downpour, while strong winds shattered a glass door and two windows.

The roof of the immigration hall also collapsed due to heavy rains, but no casualties were reported.

It may be recalled that the ceiling of the International and Domestic Departure lounges of the Islamabad Airport had collapsed last year after which rainwater had seeped in and accumulated in the lounges.