Thursday Jun 03 2021
WATCH: PM Imran Khan's cricket debut 50 years ago

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his cricketing days. — File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan left a mark on history after leading the Pakistan cricket team to victory in the 1992 World Cup — and is by far the country's only captain to do so.

But do you know when he made his debut?

The premier debuted against England on June 3, 1971 — 50 years ago — at Edgbaston.

The match ended in a draw.

To mark the anniversary of his debut, PM Imran Khan shared a video with a caption: "Cricket debut exactly 50 years ago".

In the video, the young Khan can be seen taking the catch of England's Ken Shuttleworth.

