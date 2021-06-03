Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan neither has US military bases nor envisages such a proposal: FO

  • FO says there is absolutely no change in Pakistan’s position on IOJK.
  • Says Pakistan neither has any US military bases in the country nor any such proposal has ever been envisaged.
  • Says Pakistan discussing the possibility of including the Chinese vaccine in Saudi Arabia's approved vaccine list.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan neither has any US military bases in the country nor any such proposal has ever been envisaged.

Speaking during a weekly media briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri shed light on several issues, including US-Pak relations, Afghanistan, and Pakistan's position on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

"Pakistan and the US have the framework of cooperation in terms of Air Lines of Communication (ALOC) and Ground Lines of Communication (GLOC) in place since 2001," Chaudhri clarified, adding that no new agreement has been made in this regard.

Answering a question related to Pakistan's stance on the situation in IOJK, Chaudhri said that there is absolutely no change in Pakistan’s position."

"In this regard, you must have recently seen the statements made by Pakistani leadership, clearly stipulating Pakistan’s principled position on the issue," he said.

When asked about UAE visas, the FO spokesperson said the foreign minister has repeatedly addressed this issue in his media interactions. 

"This issue has already been discussed numerous times in my media briefings as well. Any further development in this regard will be shared," he said. 

"As for the issue of approved vaccines before travelling to Saudi Arabia for hajj and umrah, Pakistan has have proposed the inclusion of some of the Chinese vaccines used in Pakistan in the list of vaccines approved by the Saudi authorities," Chaudhri said, adding that the MOFA is actively pursuing the matter with the Saudi side.


