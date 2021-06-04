Punjab approves 25% special allowance for grade 1-19 employees

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chairs 44th provincial cabinet meeting.

Approves 25% allowance for grade 1 to 19 employees.

Cabinet approves amendment in Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957 to early decide revenue cases by withdrawing the right of second review appeal in revenue cases.

LAHORE: As many as 721,000 grade 1-19 employees of the Punjab government will get a 25% special allowance after June 1 as approved by the 44th provincial cabinet meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday.

The cabinet also approved Rs7.10 billion for free medical facilities to the residents of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions under the first phase of the universal health insurance programme.



The whole population of the province will be given free health coverage, up to Rs7.20 lakh, by December this year, the CM said and directed the health department to expedite the procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The cabinet approved an amendment in the Punjab Board of Revenue Act, 1957 to early decide revenue cases by withdrawing the right of second review appeal in revenue cases.

It approved in principle to provide financial assistance to the rain-hit Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan and other districts for compensation of death and financial losses and the CM directed expeditious steps in this regard.

Formal approval of Imran Amin as CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority on merit along with the nomination of new members was given.

Similarly, an amendment to Punjab Arms Rules, 2017 was given to authorise deputy commissioners the transfer and modification of arms licences.

Under the Punjab Green Development Programme, private vehicles older than five years will now have to get a road fitness certificate while a fine will be imposed on three-wheeler motorcycle rickshaws for traffic law violations.