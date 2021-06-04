Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Reuters

India posts daily rise of 132,364 new coronavirus cases

By
Reuters

Friday Jun 04, 2021

A woman reacts as a healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample for a coronavirus test at a government-run hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported on Friday 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713.

The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said.

Virus takes a toll on India's tourism Industry

Due to the unprecedented deadly second wave of coronavirus, India's tourism industry reported heavy losses, struggling to survive as a surge in new cases prompted authorities to impose movement restrictions and lockdown.

"These three months (summer) is our peak season for tourism, making about 75% of our yearly revenue, I can say it's all gone completely, there is no chance for its recovery," said President, Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association, Mahendra Kumar Seth on Wednesday (June 02).

Since mid-April this year, India saw an unprecedented surge in the cases of coronavirus prompting authorities to impose local lockdowns and several travel restrictions, pushing an already troubled tourism industry into further crisis.

