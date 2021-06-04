Jodie Turner-Smith slams royal family for failing to protect Meghan Markle

Jodie Turner-Smith criticised the royal family saying it should have done more to protect Meghan Markle

Jodie Turner-Smith weighed in on her thoughts on how the British royal family treated Meghan Markle during her time at the Palace.



The Anne Boleyn star criticised the monarchy saying it should have done more to protect the Duchess of Sussex.



During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Smith said, "“There’s a lot of resistance to new things that can push that institution forward in a way that more represents the world today."

Smith added (via the Daily Mail), “I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her, and protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn’t need to leave.”

In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan said she felt suicidal pre-Megxit.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” Meghan told the US TV host.

“I remember how [Harry] just cradled me,” she said while alleging that The Firm denied her any professional help.