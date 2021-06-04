Can't connect right now! retry
health
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Reuters

Russia says been asked to create COVID vaccine combining Sputnik V, Chinese shot

By
Reuters

Friday Jun 04, 2021

MOSCOW: Russia has been asked to create a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and a Chinese shot, the Interfax news agency quoted the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Friday.

Trials for the shot could be conducted in Arab countries, the fund chief Kirill Dmitriev was cited as saying. He gave no indication who had requested the project.

The sovereign funds of Russia and Bahrain signed a preliminary agreement on Thursday to manufacture and distribute the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine across the Middle East and North Africa region, RDIF had said.

RDIF provided no information on the capacity of the planned manufacturing facility under the agreement which also involves Binnopharm Group, а subsidiary of Russian investment company Sistema (AFKS.MM).

More From Health:

India posts daily rise of 132,364 new coronavirus cases

India posts daily rise of 132,364 new coronavirus cases
No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes

No evidence mystery UFOs are alien spacecraft, report finds: NYTimes
At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months

At 3.58%, Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity rate in three months
US to give 80 mn vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax

US to give 80 mn vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax
´Exponential´ rise in virus cases in DR Congo capital: WHO

´Exponential´ rise in virus cases in DR Congo capital: WHO
Joe Biden announces plan to distribute 25 million vaccines globally

Joe Biden announces plan to distribute 25 million vaccines globally
Arab party helps secure Israel's new anti-Netanyahu govt

Arab party helps secure Israel's new anti-Netanyahu govt
'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert

'Black fungus spreading in coronavirus patients through substandard oxygen cylinders': health expert
Global coronavirus vaccine inoculations hit two billion mark

Global coronavirus vaccine inoculations hit two billion mark
Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?

Fact check: Did WHO take a U-turn on coronavirus findings?
India orders 300 million COVID-19 shots before approval

India orders 300 million COVID-19 shots before approval
Coronavirus: Indonesia cancels Hajj pilgrimage for second year in a row

Coronavirus: Indonesia cancels Hajj pilgrimage for second year in a row

Latest

view all