Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Lisa Kudrow discusses impact of 'Friends: The Reunion'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 04, 2021

 

Lisa Kudrow is set to return to television comedy in the second season of “Feel Good”, hot on the heels of appearing in “Friends: The Reunion”.

The reunion of the classic sitcom “Friends” cast became a hot topic on social media and saw a surge in subscriptions for the show’s platform HBO Max.

Kudrow told Reuters via Zoom she found it “a little bit mind-blowing because you don’t really fully get the impact that the show had on people internationally and the personal stories that you would hear about over the years. It’s really nice. I go to sleep now thinking ‘Ah, I did a good thing’.”

In the series “Feel Good”, which is entering its second and final season, Kudrow plays the mother of Mae, a non-binary comedian who is struggling with the demons of her past while trying to keep up a relationship with girlfriend George.

The first series was critically acclaimed and Mae Martin, who based the series on her own experiences, won two Royal Television Society awards for Best Writer - Comedy and also the Breakthrough Award.

“Once I was sent the script ... I loved it. I loved every episode, I loved what it was about,” said Kudrow.

However, her attachment to the project meant that the “Friends” star would have to travel to the United Kingdom where most of the series was shot during the pandemic.

“I was anxious about it but then forgot it once I was there on their set with the COVID protocols. I felt perfectly safe,” Kudrow said.

As the show is based on Martin’s own experiences, she suffered from a lot of anxiety leading up to the launch of the first series.

Martin said she’s still a little apprehensive about the second season. “It was all such an unknown with series one. I had no idea how people would feel about it ... last time I was just terrified about my parents watching it but now I know they love it, that’s a huge weight off so yeah I do feel a lot less freaked out.”

“Feel Good” will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday.-Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla

Indian court imposes Rs 2 million fine on Juhi Chawla
Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open

Will Smith sides with Naomi Osaka after she withdraws from French Open
Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar

Yami Gautam ties the knot with director Aditya Dhar
Madonna gushes over dad Silvio in adorable birthday tribute

Madonna gushes over dad Silvio in adorable birthday tribute
Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson

Barbra Streisand unveils 'I'd Want It to Be You' duet with Willie Nelson
One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles

One Direction's Liam Payne addresses bond with Harry Styles
Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split

Molly Hurwitz spotted without engagement ring since Matthew Perry split
Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales

Taylor Swift celebrates ‘Evermore’ vinyl sales
Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home

Ben Affleck smirks after leaving Jennifer Lopez's home
Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release

Vanessa Bryant calls out Nike for leaking Gianna inspired shoe release
Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Ellie Goulding gives fans glimpse of baby boy in candid video

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'

Blake Lively set to star on Reddit novella 'We Used To Live Here'

Latest

view all