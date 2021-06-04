Karachi traders to keep shops open till 8pm in protest against govt's 'unilateral' moves

Police officials patrol at Empress Market to see to the implementation of restrictions imposed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus in Karachi. — APP

The Tajir Action Committee in Karachi on Friday announced that starting June 5 (Saturday), traders will keep shops open till 8pm.

A notification by the committee said that the government had made no contact with traders, had not accepted a single demand of theirs, and only acted "unilaterally".



"If the police resort to use of force or attempt to seal markets, we will protest," said the notification.



The traders' committee's announcement comes amid confusion regarding the province's response to the coronavirus crisis.

The provincial government had announced on May 23 it is tightening curbs, part of which involved reduced business hours. Shop owners were told they can only keep businesses open till 6pm.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had said that the new rules will remain in place for at least two weeks. At the time, he said that in Sindh, a 9% positivity ratio was observed overall. In Karachi, the positivity ratio stood at more than 13% and in Hyderabad it was recorded at more than 10%.

A day earlier, the Sindh education minister, Saeed Ghani, had indicated the government plans on reopening sectors. Confusion started to take root when the health minister, Dr Azra Pechuho said that the province will reopen sectors once the population is significantly vaccinated.

"The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi is still above 11%," Dr Pechuho said.

More to follow.

