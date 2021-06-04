Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 04 2021
Friday Jun 04, 2021

Jana Kramer reveals the ‘secret’ to getting past ‘hard days’

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her secret to maintaining a positive outlook to life even on “hard days.”

The star wore her heart on her sleeve during an interview with People in 10’s host Andrea Boehkle and was quoted saying, “Being my true, own motivational speaker for myself even when there's hard days.”

She also added, “The mind is so important and it's easy to stay in a depressed state but I tell myself today is going to be a great day and just being my own personal motivator… it's going to motivate my kids around me, it's going to motivate my friends around me. That's been really, really big for me.”

“It's okay to have bad days, it's okay to celebrate and laugh and dance and feel all the feels because that's how you're going to get healthier and stronger on the other side.”

In order to make life within lockdown more fun, Kramer has also opted for newer family traditions, “A new thing that we've done is after every dinner we go for a walk. And we talk about the day and Jolie kind of tells me her highs and lows and then Jace repeats Jolie.”

At the end of the day, “Just being able to start traditions is really cool, and then their ages are just so fun right now so being able to be in that imaginative space of them is awesome too.”

