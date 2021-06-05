Can't connect right now! retry
COVID-19: Pakistan's positivity rate under 4% for fifth consecutive day

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 05, 2021

Pakistan has reported 83 fatalities with a total death tally now standing at 21,189. File photo
  • Pakistan on Saturday reported a below 4% coronavirus positivity rate for the fifth consecutive day.
  • The latest surge of 1,923 cases takes the nationwide tally of reported cases to 930,511.
  • Pakistan has reported 83 fatalities with a total death tally now standing at 21,189.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday reported a below 4% coronavirus positivity rate for the fifth consecutive day, showed the official data provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The country reported a positivity rate of 3.81% as of today.

The latest surge of 1,923 cases has taken the nationwide tally of reported cases to 930,511. 


According to statistics provided by the NCOC, Pakistan has reported 83 fatalities after which the death toll reached to 21,189.

In addition to this, 860,385 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with active cases recorded at 48,937.

To date, Sindh has reported 322,350 coronavirus cases, Punjab 341,789, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 134,072, Balochistan 25,589, Islamabad 81,626, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,456, Gilgit Baltistan has reported 5,629 cases.

