entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Sultan Alaaddin actor leaves fans guessing with latest picture

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Turkish actor Burak Hakki rose to global fame for his role as Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad in the popular TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

Burak on Saturday took to social media to share a new picture, without informing his international fans whether he is working on another historical TV series or film.

"Warrior," he captioned his Instagram post, without sharing many details about the project.

Burak is one of the most popular Turkish actors in Pakistan as the TV series is being aired on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTV is currently airing the fourth season of the Turkish series 

