 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jun 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker 'expected' to feature in Kardashian-Jenner clan's new Hulu show

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 06, 2021

Fans can expect Travis Barker to make many appearances with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on screen.

As per an ET source, the Blink-182 drummer, who has been spotted getting very cosy with the Poosh founder, may be gracing the screen on the Kardshian clan’s new Hulu show.

"Travis is expected to make an appearance on the Kardashian's Hulu show. His kids may appear as well, but not as much as he will be featured,” the source said.

The source also shared that "Travis and Kourtney are doing great" and that he "just wants to keep her happy."

However, it seems that Travis is not buddy buddy with Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick as they reportedly don’t get along.

"[The two] have never bonded, even when Kourtney and Travis were just friends. Travis and Scott are very different," the source said.

While the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s new show has yet to be fully revealed, it was announced in December that the famous family has signed a major deal with Disney to executive a new reality series for Hulu.

"The family is really excited about this new chapter and adventure and of course are not looking to get out of the spotlight," the source said.

"They'll still continue to share about their lives through the deal with Hulu, but now with a new, updated spin."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

Meghan and Harry's choice of name for daughter deemed 'rude' towards Queen

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?

What is Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana's citizenship?
Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Meghan Markle's estranged father reacts to birth of granddaughter

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel pays touching tribute to Paul Walker ahead of Fast & Furious 9
Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'

Archie showers baby sister Lilibet Diana with 'lots of kisses'
Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Queen 'confused' after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name daughter Lilibet Diana

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away

Purple Rain, The Mod Squad star Clarence Williams III passes away
Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

Liam Payne calls off engagement with Maya Henry

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’

BTS’s RM debuts brand new solo titled ‘Bicycle’
Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino is mulling over the idea of quitting Hollywood
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s daughter may help them heal rift with royals

Kim Kardashian debuts new family portrait after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian debuts new family portrait after Kanye West divorce

Latest

view all