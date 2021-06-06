Six killed across Sindh as violent winds, rain wreak havoc on houses

At least six people, including three children, were killed on Sunday across Sindh in various incidents of the roofs and walls of houses collapsing due to strong winds.

Several trees and electricity poles also fell as rains lashed the province, disrupting power and communication systems.

The deceased belonged to Dadu, Nowshero Feroz, Darya Khan Mari and Kandiaro.

Meanwhile, in Mirpur Mathelo, eight people were injured when a mud wall of a house collapsed. The town has been deprived of electricity since the previous night due to electricity poles having fallen down.

According to Sukkur Electric Power Company officials, 85 power poles have fallen in Mirpur sub-division due to strong winds while seven have fallen in the city.

Power restoration is underway and could take several hours, officials said.



