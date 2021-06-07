 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jun 07 2021
By
Reuters

18 dead in India chemical factory fire

By
Reuters

Monday Jun 07, 2021

A fire at a chemical factory in the western Indian city of Pune killed 18 people. — Twitter

  • 20 people survived the blaze.
  • Charred bodies of all those killed recovered.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences.

A fire at a chemical factory in the western Indian city of Pune killed 18 people, police said Monday.

The police said 20 people had survived the blaze and the charred bodies of all those killed had been recovered. An inquiry has been ordered by the district administration.

The fire was at a plant where chemical manufacturer SVS Aqua Technologies makes products including hand sanitizers, local media reported.

Footage shared on social media showed a thick plume of smoke billowing out as fire crews fought the blaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Twitter. 

His office said the next of kin of these killed would receive 200,000 Indian rupees ($2,750) from a relief fund, and people who were injured would receive 50,000 Indian rupees. SVS Aqua Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More From World:

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug
WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX

WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX
'EU aware of nuclear material proliferation incident in India:' Peter Stano

'EU aware of nuclear material proliferation incident in India:' Peter Stano

Israel braces for political suspense as Parliament speaker denies anti-Netanyahu bloc confidence vote

Israel braces for political suspense as Parliament speaker denies anti-Netanyahu bloc confidence vote
Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to fly to space next month

Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to fly to space next month
Taliban says Afghan interpreters have nothing to fear if they are remorseful

Taliban says Afghan interpreters have nothing to fear if they are remorseful
India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit two-month low

India re-opens major cities as new COVID-19 infections hit two-month low
China's three-child policy probably won't boost birthrate: Moody's

China's three-child policy probably won't boost birthrate: Moody's
Sikhs in London march to mark anniversary of 1984 Sikh genocide

Sikhs in London march to mark anniversary of 1984 Sikh genocide
Biden's election reform bill opposed by key Democrat

Biden's election reform bill opposed by key Democrat
Israel's Netanyahu denies 'incitement' amid rising political tensions

Israel's Netanyahu denies 'incitement' amid rising political tensions
#SheikhJarrah: from Jerusalem neighbourhood to global hashtag

#SheikhJarrah: from Jerusalem neighbourhood to global hashtag

Latest

view all