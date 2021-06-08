Coronavirus vaccination is now mandatory in Sindh

Sindh makes coronavirus vaccination, compliance with SOPs mandatory.

Two weeks given by Sindh govt to all businesses to get staff vaccinated against coronavirus.

After two weeks, random checks will take place.

KARACHI: Vaccination against coronavirus has been made mandatory by the Sindh government after it relaxed coronavirus restrictions across the province this week.

All organisations, offices and businesses have been given two weeks to get their employees and staff vaccinated. After the two weeks are up, random checks will take place.

Sindh has relaxed its coronavirus restrictions which had been in place for the last 15 days.

The Sindh home department issued a notification of change in the timing of lockdown giving relaxation to traders and the public, including the opening of beaches.

Read more: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 3% for first time in almost four months

Sindh schools and educational institutions reopened for classes 9 and above a day earlier with 50% capacity, while shops and markets have been allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 6pm.



However, all shopkeepers and staffers must get vaccinated for the coronavirus.



Restaurants, too, have opened up for outdoor dining until 12 am. However, restaurants will have to ensure that there is sufficient distance between people sitting in the outdoor areas.

The provincial government also decided to reopen the beaches as well as the Sea View for recreational purposes and all salons and beauty parlours.

From June 11, marriage halls can host outdoor weddings with an upper limit of 150 guests and family subject to complying with all coronavirus standard operating procedures.

According to the notification, vaccination of all eligible individuals is the prime focus now along with compliance with SOPs.

Read about the status of coronavirus restrictions in Sindh

Apart from vaccination, the government called for the strict implementation of coronavirus, including the mandatory wearing of mask in public places and not allowing any business, customer and individual without masks, observing social distance, frequent hand washing and hand sanitization.

Like before, business will remain closed for two days on Friday and Sunday for Karachi. For the rest of Sindh, commissioners may declare any two days from Friday, Saturday and Sunday as closed days.