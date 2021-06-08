Massive web outage reported after error in Fastly

CNN website showing Fatsly error.

KARACHI: Websites across the world are facing outages due to a technical fault caused by data centre provider, Fastly, according to international media reports.

The error has affected several popular news websites including the BBC, the CNN, the Financial Times, The Guardian and others.

The websites are displaying the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable".

Fastly, is a cloud computing provider, which underpins a lot of major websites across the world.

Fastly said it was investigating "the potential impact to performance with our CDN services," according to its website.

Most of Fastly's coverage areas were facing "Degraded Performance", the website showed.

Separately, Amazon.com Inc's retail website also seemed to be down. Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

Nearly 21,000 Reddit users reported issues with the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported problems with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Amazon's Twitch was also experiencing an outage, according to Downdetector's website.

Websites operated by news outlets including the Financial Times, the Guardian, the New York Times and Bloomberg News also faced outages.