Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer engaged to Mark Ronson

British singer Mark Ronson is officially engaged to Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer.

Rumours of their engagement began circulating last month when Grace was snapped with a dazzling diamond ring on her ring finger.

When asked if things were now official Mark admitted on The FADER Undercover podcast: "I got engaged last weekend."

The duo was first reported to be together in March last year.

Mark’s relationship comes after he and his former girlfriend Genevieve Gaunt ended their romance last year.

Meanwhile Grace was single after her divorce from husband Tay Strathairn in April 2020.