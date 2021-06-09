 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
AFP

Pandemic shakes up rankings of world´s most liveable cities

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

LONDON: The pandemic has shaken up the rankings of the world´s most liveable cities, a study released on Wednesday showed, with metropolises in Australia, Japan and New Zealand leaping ahead of those in Europe.

Auckland tops The Economist´s annual survey of the world´s most liveable cities in 2021 followed by Osaka and Tokyo in Japan, Adelaide in Australia and Wellington in New Zealand, all of which had a swift response to the Covid pandemic.

"Auckland rose to the top of the ranking owing to its successful approach in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed its society to remain open and the city to score strongly," the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

In contrast, "European cities fared particularly poorly in this year´s edition."

"Vienna, previously the world´s most liveable city between 2018-20, fell to 12th. Eight of the top ten biggest falls in the rankings are European cities," according to the study.

The biggest fall overall among the European cities was the port city of Hamburg in northern Germany, which fell 34 places to 47th.

The trend was motivated by a "stress on hospital resources" which the study said increased for most German and French cities and resulted in a "deteriorated healthcare score".

Pressure on European health systems also had a knock-on effect on culture and overall liveability because of restrictions on movement, the Economist said.

The most notable rise was recorded by Honolulu, Hawaii, in the United States, which came 14th in the ranking and moved up 46 places because of its containment of the pandemic and fast vaccination programme.

Damascus remains the city where life is most difficult because of Syria´s ongoing civil war.

More From World:

Bangladesh police arrest sex traffic gang that lured women through TikTok

Bangladesh police arrest sex traffic gang that lured women through TikTok
Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family

Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family
Genocide conviction upheld against former Bosnian Serb military commander Mladic

Genocide conviction upheld against former Bosnian Serb military commander Mladic
Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron during crowd walkabout

Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron during crowd walkabout
Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting

Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting
Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate: police

Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate: police
18 dead in India chemical factory fire

18 dead in India chemical factory fire
FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug
WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX

WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX
'EU aware of nuclear material proliferation incident in India:' Peter Stano

'EU aware of nuclear material proliferation incident in India:' Peter Stano

Israel braces for political suspense as Parliament speaker denies anti-Netanyahu bloc confidence vote

Israel braces for political suspense as Parliament speaker denies anti-Netanyahu bloc confidence vote
Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to fly to space next month

Amazon's Jeff Bezos set to fly to space next month

Latest

view all