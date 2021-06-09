Meghan Markle ‘reached out’ to Kate Middleton for ‘secret talks’ about reconciliation

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had famously been at odds since the former married into the family.



However, it looks like all of that is changing as reports revealed that the former actor reached out to her estranged sister-in-law and attempted to get her back on her side to heal the escalating rift between her and the rest of the royals.

According to a report by Mirror Online, a source told an outlet that Meghan went to Kate “with her tail between her legs” after her and Prince Harry’s multiple bombshell revelations rocked the Palace recently.

The source claims that Meghan “underestimated” Kate’s influence and is looking to get back in the good books of the royal family.

"Meghan's fearful of losing her title, and the repercussions of Harry's statements about the Royals in his recent Apple TV+ documentary with Oprah Winfrey,” the source said.

"She's secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side,” they went on to say.

“Kate would rather stay out of any 'secret talks', as she fears anything she says could be used against her. But she wants peace and civility, especially seeing how much pain this caused William, Charles and the Queen,” added the insider.

"Her only words of wisdom for Meghan and Harry are to stop once and for all with the public outbursts,” they shared.