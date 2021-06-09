PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10

 
KARACHI: The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Season 1 will begin on June 10, with the 16 best teams from across the South Asia region battling it out for a $150,000 prize pool. The three-day event will be held from June 10-13, a statement issued by the game's developer said.

The 16 teams who will compete in the PMPL SA Championship are:

  • Skylightz Gaming (PMPL SA S2 Winner)
  • DRS GAMING (PMPL SA Finals)
  • ZEUS ESPORTS (PMPL SA Finals)
  • 7Sea Esports (PMPL SA Finals)
  • Deadeyes Guys (PMPL SA Finals)
  • Trained to Kill (PMPL SA Finals)
  • A1 Esports 1952 (PMPL SA Finals)
  • HIGH VOLTAGE (PMPL SA Finals)
  • STALWARxFLEX (PMPL SA Finals)
  • PN Crew (PMPL SA Finals)
  • LIT Esports (PMCO HTM)
  • Nightmare (PMCO HTM)
  • INV Esports (PMCO HTM)
  • SDGaming (PMCO HTM)
  • Astra Academy (PMCO Wildcard)
  • APES INC (PMCO Wildcard)

You can watch the PMPL SA Championship on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels, with the event kicking off at 18:00 (GMT +5:30).

The PMPL is a regional and national pro-level competition in the PUBG MOBILE Esports programme, which covers four regional championships including PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, and PMPL EMEA Championship. 

