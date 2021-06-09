PUBG's Mobile Pro League South Asia to kick off on June 10

KARACHI: The PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Season 1 will begin on June 10, with the 16 best teams from across the South Asia region battling it out for a $150,000 prize pool. The three-day event will be held from June 10-13, a statement issued by the game's developer said.

The 16 teams who will compete in the PMPL SA Championship are:

Skylightz Gaming (PMPL SA S2 Winner)

DRS GAMING (PMPL SA Finals)

ZEUS ESPORTS (PMPL SA Finals)

7Sea Esports (PMPL SA Finals)

Deadeyes Guys (PMPL SA Finals)

Trained to Kill (PMPL SA Finals)

A1 Esports 1952 (PMPL SA Finals)

HIGH VOLTAGE (PMPL SA Finals)

STALWARxFLEX (PMPL SA Finals)

PN Crew (PMPL SA Finals)

LIT Esports (PMCO HTM)

Nightmare (PMCO HTM)

INV Esports (PMCO HTM)

SDGaming (PMCO HTM)

Astra Academy (PMCO Wildcard)

APES INC (PMCO Wildcard)

You can watch the PMPL SA Championship on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels, with the event kicking off at 18:00 (GMT +5:30).

The PMPL is a regional and national pro-level competition in the PUBG MOBILE Esports programme, which covers four regional championships including PMPL Southeast Asia Championship, PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship, and PMPL EMEA Championship.