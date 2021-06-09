BBC report says Meghan, Harry did not ask Queen to name their daughter after monarch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry named their daughter after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.



The couple welcomed their second child on Friday and the baby's arrival was announced on Sunday by their spokesperson.

A BBC report, citing a Palace source, has said that the Queen was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet.

According to the publication, the source disputed reports that the Duke and Duchess had spoken to the Queen before the birth.

Harry and Meghan spokesperson said the couple would not have used the name had the Queen not been supportive.



According to the spokesperson, the Queen was the first famlily member Prince Harry had called.

Another report said that Harry and Meghan have accused the BBC of false reporting.