Shaukat Tarin to launch Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 tomorrow

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin. Photo: File.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, will launch the Pakistan Economic Survey 2020-21 tomorrow, 10th June 2021.

The economic survey will provide comprehensive details on the major socio-economic achievements during the financial year, 2020-21.

The government said it is firmly committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly, and growth-oriented federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

The government said it will pursue all-inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth through short, medium, and long-term economic planning.

According to the government, strict financial discipline was followed amid the COVID-19 crisis aiming at fiscal consolidation. 

Per the government, the country has started reaping the benefits of prudent economic measures, adding that the future economic roadmap will move from stabilisation towards growth with a clear-cut focus on a bottom-up approach as envisaged by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

