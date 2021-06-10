PIA offers special fare for travellers aged 50, above

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will offer a 10% concession in airfare to travellers aged 50 years and above as part of the government's campaign to speed up the vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.



The special discounted fares go into effect from today (June10), according to the PIA management.

The offer, however, can only be availed on domestic flights. The green-flag carrier introduced it to encourage people to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The discounted fare will be offered to citizens who have a coronavirus vaccination certificate.

"The PIA actively seeks to boost the government's vaccination campaign," PIA CEO Arshad Malik said while commenting on the airline's step to launch the special discount.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to start a nationwide mass vaccination campaign under a three-pronged strategy to enhance the country’s resolve against the deadliest disease.

The campaign will be based on voluntarily vaccination by all citizens, while an awareness campaign for public and private sector employees will also be started.

The forum made it mandatory for all public sector employees to be vaccinated by June 30. The NCOC is also considering introducing certain incentives for various sectors to encourage vaccination.

The forum also decided that the vaccination centres will remain open on Friday instead of Sunday. All vaccination centres will remain open from 8 AM to 10 PM daily from 11 June, 2021 (except Sunday).

The forum also announced the walk-in vaccination facility for individuals above 18 years of age from 11th June onwards.