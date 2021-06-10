Firdous Ashiq Awan, PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel abuse each other on TV show: Video

PTI's Firdous Ashiq Awan and PPP's Qadir Mandokhel indulge in a blame game on a TV show.

Awan says PPP leader had abused her and her late father.

Mandokhel has not spoken on the matter yet.

LAHORE: A video of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and PPP MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail has gone viral, in which the two can be seen abusing each other on a television show.

In a verbal duel during the show, Mandokhel accused Awan of committing corruption.

Later, in a tweet, Awan claimed Mandokhel had used foul language which angered her and that only a one-sided story was being shared in the video. She asked the TV channel to release the full video.



"During the talk show, PPP's Qadir Mandokhel threatened me. He insulted my late father and me by using abusive language. I had to take an extreme step in my defence," Awan tweeted along with a video statement.

She said that after consultation, legal action will be taken against Mandokhel.

No statement has been as yet by the PPP MNA.