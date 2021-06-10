 
Thursday Jun 10 2021
Ummay Farwa

Lahore continues to swelter in high temperatures

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

A man walks on the streets of Lahore protecting himself from the sun under the shade of a leaf. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Met office forecasts temperature in Lahore likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius today.
  • A system of rains is likely to enter from tomorrow evening, says Meteorological department.
  • The sun that has been boiling the city for more than three days has turned the roads into an oven, leaving them deserted.

LAHORE: The temperature in Lahore remained high Wednesday as the city recorded a temperature of 44.1 degrees Celsius, but the real feel index put it at 43 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological department has forecast the temperature in Lahore is likely to go up to 44 degrees Celsius today (Thursday).Dusty winds are likely in Lahore in the evening, the Met office said, adding that the wind speed in the evening could be 36km per hour.

A system of rains is likely to enter from tomorrow evening, the Meteorological department said, adding that this may reduce the heat intensity.

Read more: Lahore sizzles as mercury hits 43°C; citizens advised to remain indoors

Currently, the humidity in Lahore is 45%.

Citizens of Lahore have been advised to remain indoors and not leave their homes for any unnecessary reason.

The heat did not just affect the people of the city, even animals were searching for shade and water to beat the heat.

Medical experts have told citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily and remain hydrated. They also said that if it is necessary to leave then citizens should cover their head and neck, and wear sunglasses.

