Thursday Jun 10 2021
Kim Kardashian unperturbed by ex Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s new romance

Thursday Jun 10, 2021

Social media is abuzz with reports about rapper Kanye West and model Irina Shayk being romantically involved.

And while most fans are in absolute shock, West’s ex-wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is least bothered and fazed by the new romance.

A source spoke to E! about the beauty mogul’s reaction to her ex-husband already moving on after their divorce, saying: “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all. If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.”

Earlier, People reported that Shayk and West have been dating since the past few weeks since the latter started pursuing her.

“They have known each other professionally for years. He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy. He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France,” said the source.

“She seems smitten. He invited her to France and she happily accepted. They are not officially dating, but there is an interest from both sides,” the insider added.

