pakistan
Friday Jun 11 2021
Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan's Kharan: ISPR

Friday Jun 11, 2021

  • Two terrorists killed in Balochistan, says ISPR.
  • ISPR says a significant quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered.
  • During an exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan embraced martyrdom.

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by security forces in the Hulmerg area of District Kharan in Balochistan, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

According to an ISPR statement, the terrorists were involved in various acts of violence and terrorism against innocent civilians as well as the security forces. 

The statement said a significant quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

During an exchange of fire, one soldier of Frontier Corps Balochistan Sepoy Fida ur Rehman, a resident of Mastuj Chitral, embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR statement read that "security forces are fully committed" to protect the "hard earned peace and stability" in Balochistan.

