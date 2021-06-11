Robin Williams’s son announces birth of daughter Zola

Robin Williams’s son Zak recently took to social media and penned a note in honor of his ‘laid back’ daughter’s birth.

Zak delivered the news over on Instagram with shots of his little girl. The collection featured a number of snaps of the little bundle of joy, from close-up portraits to candid sibling bonding moments and even a full family selfie.

The post was also captioned with a note that read, “Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams! Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!”

Check it out below:







