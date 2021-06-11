 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian, sisters on Twitter amid Irina Shayk romance

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Kanye West has seemingly unfollowed the Kardashian sisters on Twitter after his reported romance with Irina Shayk.

The Yeezy designer appears to no longer want to be in contact with all things Kardashian as eagle-eyed fans spotted that the rapper has unfollowed his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

It was thought that the family would remain amicable despite his split from Kim after six years of marriage as the clan wished him on his birthday on social media.

This comes after the 44-year-old was spotted with the model in France during his birthday.

The musician’s bold move saw a Twitter use write: "Kanye unfollowed all the Kardashians on twitter lol… album is gonna be a masterpiece."

The Skims founder did not let their divorce prevent her from wishing the father of their four children.

She had posted a photo of herself with her former husband and their three children with the caption: “Happy Birthday Love U for Life.”

The rapper continues to only follow Kim on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS

American band 'Flaming Lips' seeks Elon Musk's help to perform at ISS
James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'

James Corden under fire for Spill Your Guts segment for 'anti-Asian hate'
US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton

US first lady to visit British school with Kate Middleton
Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed

Name of 'Aquaman 2' film revealed
Video: Kate Middleton, Jill Biden visit primary school

Video: Kate Middleton, Jill Biden visit primary school

Robin Williams’s son announces birth of daughter Zola

Robin Williams’s son announces birth of daughter Zola
BTS release ‘Room Live' to celebrate 2021 Festa

BTS release ‘Room Live' to celebrate 2021 Festa
Kris Jenner gives her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

Kris Jenner gives her blessings to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall

Queen to attend reception with G7 leaders in Cornwall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle express interest to work with dancer Ashley Banjo
Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk

Jameela Jamil joins cast of She-Hulk

Latest

view all