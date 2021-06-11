Federal govt earmarks Rs21.72 billion for health sector in budget 2021-22

Budget documents show Rs13.07 billion has been allocated to out-going projects while Rs8.65 billion has been allocated to new projects.

Govt earmarks Rs5.6 billion for Sehat Sahulat Programme and Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Programme phase-II.

Rs713.152 million allocated for upgradation of rural health facilities and strengthening health department.

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated Rs21.72 billion to 20 ongoing and 26 new projects in the health sector under the Public Sector Development Programme 2021-22.

The budget documents showed that out of the total allocated amount, Rs13.07 billion has been allocated to out-going projects while Rs8.65 billion has been earmarked for new projects.

A further breakdown of the amount showed Rs5.6 billion has been earmarked for the Sehat Sahulat Programme and Prime Minister’s National Health Insurance Programme phase-II.

While Rs2.2 billion has been allocated for the extension of the Intensive Care Department of Mother and Child Health Centre and Children Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad.

As per the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) document, Rs2 billion has been set aside for the establishment of a 200-bed hospital in Islamabad. The amount also covers the feasibility costs of the project.

The government has also allocated Rs1.75 billion for the establishment of a 200-bed Accident and Emergency Centre at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad, including feasibility.

Over Rs 1.6 billion has been earmarked for the establishment of a 200- bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics in Rawalpindi. While an amount of Rs1 billion has been allocated for the establishment of the Federal Government Polyclinic (PGMI)-II at G-11/3, Islamabad. The allocated amount also includes the feasibility costs.

Similarly, Rs879 million have been allocated for the replacement and up-gradation of HVAC plant room equipment and allied works at PIMS, Islamabad. The government has also earmarked Rs750 million for the development of the Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS) with Public Health Laboratories Network (PHLN) and Workforce Development for transition of Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Program (FELTP).

An amount of Rs713.152 million has been allocated for the upgradation of the rural health facilities and strengthening of the health department for effective health care provision.

An amount of Rs 500 million has been allocated to upgrade the Neurosurgery Department and provide essential equipment in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad.