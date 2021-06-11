 
UAE elected as one of five non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Ambassadors to the UN vote during a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea in New York City, US, September 11, 2017. — Reuters/Stephanie Keith

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent member to the United Nations Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

This marks only the second time in the UAE’s history that the country holds one of the elected seats at the Security Council.

The UAE Ambassador in Islamabad and the embassy congratulated the gulf country and its Mission to UN on winning the membership.

"A historic day that enhances the fulfilment of UAE's commitment to promote inclusiveness," read the congratulatory message by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, and Ghana were the other four non-permanent members elected for the two-year term.

They will replace the outgoing non-permanent members of Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

The Security Council has 15 members, five of which are permanent ones: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The 10 non-permanent seats of the council are allocated by geographic region, with five replaced each year.

