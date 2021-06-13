 
Daily COVID report: Pakistan reports 1,239 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 13, 2021

Three men can be seen on a motorcycle, all wearing face masks. Photo: AFP

  • Pakistan reports coronavirus positivity ratio of 3.4%. 
  • Fifty-six people succumb to the virus on Saturday. 
  • Pakistan reports 1,239 new cases of the virus. 

As many as 1,239 people tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). 

The coronavirus monitoring body tweeted the statistics relating to the coronavirus on Sunday, according to which 36,368 tests were conducted in total during the last 24 hours out of which 1,239 returned positive. 

This put the coronavirus positivity ratio at 3.40%. 

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan have shot up to 42,290 while 877,191 people have recovered so far from the infection across the country. 

The total number of cases in the country have increased to 941,170 cases detected so far (AJK 19,756, Balochistan 26,201, GB 5,707, ICT 82,099, KP 135,877, Punjab 343,926, Sindh 327,604).

